The Gaza ministry of health reports 60 deaths & 147 injuries as the result of Zionist terror bombing today

The Gaza ministry of health reports 60 deaths and 147 injuries as the result of Zionist terror bombing today.

Although it has been somewhat overshadowed by their war in Lebanon, there has been a serious escalation in the slaughter of Gaza since October.

With Trump moving to fill his cabinet with hard-line Zionists, this trend is only going to accelerate in the near term.

Adding:

Trump will appoint investor Steven Witkoff as the U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East. This was stated in an announcement from the president-elect, released by his transition team.

Former U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe will head the CIA under the Trump administration.