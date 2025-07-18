Ritter’s Rant 028 The 51st Day - Scott Ritter

Senator Graham has threatened Russian President Putin with unspoken consequences of "Day 51" following Trump's 50 day deadline for Russian policy change in Ukraine.

▫️Berlin-backed Ukrainian strikes inside Russia will make Germany a party to the conflict.

▫️An act of desperation. It's fantasy.

▫️It would be political suicide for Trump.

▫️Donald Trump is showing the world that his presidency is for sale.

Adding: Dmitry Medvedev's Rant:

The European halfwits have approved an 18th sanctions package against our country.

Needless to say, it will be as effective in changing Russia’s position as the previous seventeen. Our economy will certainly endure, and destruction of the Bandera regime will continue. Strikes against targets in the so-called Ukraine, including Kiev, will only intensify.

We should also pursue maximum disengagement from the EU and its most odious members. These now include not just the pathetic Balts, insolent Finns, Poles, whose partition was somehow left unfinished, and Brits, stewing in their own filth, but also Germany and France, whose leaders clearly aspire to the legacy of the Third Reich and the Vichy regime.

How this ends for Europe is well known.

We just need to keep the memory of their vile Russophobia alive as long as possible, and learn to hate them as much as our ancestors did. Hatred is a powerful weapon, allowing us to move most effectively in the opposite direction – towards love. Love for those who deserve it, of course.

P.S. The repulsive old hag Ursula declared that the EU has struck the ‘heart of Russia's war machine.’ I'm not sure she understands exactly where the heart is, but she always seems to think from one place – the same one she treated before failing as a gynecologist.