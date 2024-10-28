Seattle Budget Woes/$1.5B Property Tax, Socialist WA Legislative Candidates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Election day is almost here the city of Seattle is facing a $250 million dollar budget deficit, they want voters to pass the largest property tax increase in city history, $1.5 billion dollar transportation levy. And there are 3 democratic socialist candidates running for different legislative positions in Western Washington. If any one of them was elected it would be the first time in 100 years that a democratic socialist has held office in Washington in 100 yrars. Is this still America? Is Palestine our most important problem we are facing right now as Washingtonians?
