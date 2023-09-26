FL Rep Byron Donalds: Biden is a co-conspirator, an impeachable offense.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FL Rep Byron Donalds on American First with Sebastian Gorka:
Hunter made millions because of his anytime access to Joe–phone calls, dinners, etc. Money came in through the backdoor, Hunter was never licensed under FARA, & Joe knew it. Joe cannot plead ignorance on this one. He is a co-conspirator. I believe that's an impeachable offense
full clip:
https://rumble.com/v3krktg-the-real-reason-to-impeach-joe-biden.-rep.-byron-donalds-with-sebastian-gor.html