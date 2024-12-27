The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. New Year's Revolution!

We are the Body of Christ Warriors Of Light! We have made our voices heard loud and clear in 2024. That is just the beginning of a long fight for the hearts and minds of millions seeking salvation. Whether they are aware of it or not. Let's be bigger, stronger, faster, more loving, more kind, more compassionate like Jesus. And watch the world around you change for the better. Let's Rock!





Today's Playlist:

-Joey Swoll Gym Newbies in 2025! 💪🏼

https://www.youtube.com/@thejoeyswoll

-Chagall Guevara - Violent Blue

-Impelliteri - We Own The Night

-Scaterd-Few - Lights Out and Later

-Saint Phantom Of The Galaxy

-Deliverance 1990

-Kool & The Gang Rhyme Time People

-Trish Suhr Misreading Flirting

Drybar Comedy

-Legend 7 They That Wait

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3DHIrBc

-Sweet Comfort Band - Ryan's Song

-Bride Demon Speed

-A Prayer for The New Year 2025- Happy New Year Prayer 2025 Message - Goodbye 2024

https://www.youtube.com/@LetsPrayTogetherWithJames

-Hear 'n' Ade We Are Stars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1CdnMPnsqk

-Every Day Live (EDL) Salt Circles

Hot Ticket Alert!

See Disciple Live in Jacksonville and beyond!

https://tinyurl.com/DiscipleLiveBeyond





Support the show & Get the tunes that you hear on the show and swag that show that you rock for the King!

A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days.

4 hours of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

Catch The Rock Almighty twice daily on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday0824