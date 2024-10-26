CTM–Ep 10–October Surprises, Electionicity, Kamala's Rage & Potential Conflicts (foreign/domestic)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom, we discuss October surprises, election integrity/interference, Kamala’s rage against President Trump and potential conflicts (both foreign & domestic).
The episode 10 roundtable consists of:
Attorney Ed Tarpley - https://twitter.com/EdTarpley
Ally Becker - https://twitter.com/allyrose425
Gail Seiler - Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow - https://rumble.com/c/Intentional
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com