UPDATE April 15th⚡️⚡️⚡️ OPEN APPEAL of 'LYUDMILA BENTLEY' (wife of Russell 'TEXAS' Bentley) - To the INVESTIGATIVE AUTHORITIES of RUSSIA, DPR

⚡️⚡️⚡️ OPEN APPEAL OF LYUDMILA BENTLEY TO THE INVESTIGATIVE AUTHORITIES OF RUSSIA, DPR

UPDATE BOTTOM, April 15

Russell's been missing since April 8th. His wife's story of that day with him when it happened was on first video, yesterday, 12th. An explosion in Donetsk, and he ran to see if he could help, his phone was found smashed but he was gone, abducted. Read description on the following 1st video.

https://www.brighteon.com/87e56c6c-949f-4c45-8169-0f42287ecf8e

If missed, I have 3 videos now so far since Russell has been missing (link posted below). Several videos, over 50 with Russell before and during this Special Military Operation. Last one posted was less than 2 weeks ago. When you watch his videos, focus on his safe return. Hope to post some better news on a new video. Praying for a miracle that brings him back safely. - Cynthia

The other is a media Russian TV show rep, appealing to Shoigu. https://www.brighteon.com/d503d5fe-2e87-42f4-bed8-8a456e382ad0



UPDATE: Lyudmilia posted the following today, April 15,

I, Bentley Lyudmila Nikolaevna, have received reliable and confirmed information about the circumstances of the “disappearance” of my husband, Bentley Russell Bonner, call sign “Texas”.

Taking advantage of the right of a journalist not to disclose his source of information (based on Article 41 of the RF Law on Mass Media), I cannot name him. But the information is ironclad and does not raise any doubts.

My husband was taken and continues to be illegally detained by the military, tank crews from the 5th brigade. Russell was harshly detained on April 8, 2024, between approximately 16:20 and 17:00 in the Avtobaza area in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.

I CALL EVERYONE to do EVERYTHING POSSIBLE to save my husband, our “Texas”: from appeals to the Office of the Head of the DPR, to the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation, to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to top officials to the Investigative Committee, the FSB, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

I ask all Russell’s friends, all caring people to do everything to save my husband, a friend of Donbass and Russia.

Perhaps we have very little time with you.

Let my husband go please 🙏🏻









