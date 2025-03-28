Sam Tripoli, Austin, Parkland, Farage, Mormons, “Christ is King”, JFK Jr., Carney Transjenga

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-03-27 After Tripoli
Topic list:
* Johnny recounts the good and bad about being on “Tinfoil Hat” with Sam Tripoli.
* Does Johnny do too many rabbit-trails?
* The Freemason who sells $5,000 sandals.
* “Austin”
* Should you do “social networking”?
* “Out” outs gun-grabbing crisis actor David Hogg.
* SURPRISE! Trump and his Attorney-General-ette are GUN-GRABBERS.
* SURPRISE! The Leftist Mayor-ette of Parkland during the Jesuit Theater is CATHOLIC.
* “Alfred, Lord Tennyson”, his “lotus eaters” and his ITALIAN heretical religion.
* “The Voice”
* Did Nigel Farouq get caught giving a fag-shake?
* “Devil’s Horns”
* “Tim Pool”
* Tim Dillon blasts his time in “Joker 2”.
* Johnny and his Team pray for Kurpy.
* Johnny’s vicious challenge to Ashton Kutcher, Robert Downey Jr., Kurt Russell and Sam Tripoli.
* The lynching of Joseph Smith.
* Candace Owens vs. Jordan Peterson
* Rupert Lowe: “detain and deport”
* Yet ANOTHER Labour Leftist female “MP” but this one must grovel at the altar of “Asian” rape gangs.
* Was “JFK Jr.” killed or witness-protectioned?
* Brandon Lee
* Mark Carney’s transjenga daughter.
* Long list of “alt media comedians”.
* Gracie boy-lovers.
* Meghan Markle: another Luciferian arranged mawage.
* Tim Dillon, Steven Bannon, Gavin Newsome.
