Flyntlok Volvo Integration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flyntlok’s integration with Parts Linq lets you place electronic purchase orders and review order history directly Flyntlok. The interface is bi-directional, and you receive additional information directly into Flyntlok as the order progresses. Note: Functionality will include access to Volvo Extended Offer parts in 2021.