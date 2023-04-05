Journalists Reveal True Self to Undercover James O’Keefe at Trump Arraignment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O'keefe Media Group
Apr 4, 2023
James O’Keefe was on the ground in NYC as a parade of journalists descended upon the city to cover the arraignment of former President Trump. Unbeknownst to members of the legacy media, O’Keefe was there to investigate them as his undercover interactions with the press resulted in more than one newsworthy soundbite.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XUNxETMBPU