💥 More footage from Kharkov.
💥 Explosions reported in Kharkov, a drone attack in Zaporozhye
🛸💥🇺🇦 According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian strikes targeted military recruitment offices (TCC buildings) in both Zaporozhye and Kharkov.
Last night. Ukrainian emergency services report damage in several districts of Kiev
Ukraine shared a picture of a burning university building in Zaporozhye.
Adding:
Ukraine Hands Germany Multi-Billion Euro Weapons Wishlist — Bild
Bild has published a leaked list of weapons Ukraine is demanding from Germany, worth several billion euros. Ukrainian military planners submitted the list directly to German government officials.
The requested aid is split into three main categories:
➡️Air Defense
- 4 IRIS-T launchers
- 1,500 IRIS-T SLM (medium-range) missiles
- 500 IRIS-T SLS (short-range) missiles
- 200,000 rounds of 40mm ammunition
➡️Armored Vehicles
- 1,000 protected vehicles
- 200 tracked vehicles (various types)
- Up to 30 WiSENT engineering tanks and mine-clearing vehicles
- 200 off-road vehicles for special forces
➡️Electronic Warfare
- 1,000 GPS jammers
- 200 mobile radar units
Since the German government change, Berlin no longer discloses details on new deliveries, citing the need for “information restraint.” Analysts suspect this secrecy is also meant to avoid public and political backlash.
So far, Germany has not responded officially to the Ukrainian request.