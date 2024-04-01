ISRAELI AIR STRIKE - The Iranian Fars Agency Acknowledges the Death of The commander of IRGC's Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi

The Iranian Fars agency acknowledges the death of Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

In total, eight people were killed in the Israeli air strike, including diplomats. The number of victims may increase. Rescuers continue to work at the impact site.

The consequences of the Israeli strike on Damascus look even more serious than previously stated.

Previously, along with Mohammad Zahedi, General Hossein Aminullah (head of the IRGC General Staff in Syria and Lebanon) and IRGC Major General Haj Rahimi, who worked in the Palestinian direction, also died.

There is also unconfirmed information about the death of a high-ranking IRGC functionary, Mohammad Said Izadi, who only the day before met with Hamas representatives in Tehran.