Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

Dakini Oracle Reading for 8 January 2025

Re-Member and find peace in your Heart





This information will help you to innerstand the main topic of this coming year beyond all the turmoil and what really matters. Nothing is at it seems to be and for our shift into a higher time line things are important that might not be so obvious and clearly visible.





You can find the info on how to order your personal horoscope chart:

https://buymeacoffee.com/silverdove/your-personal-real-star-horoscope





Here you find the images of the Dakini Oracle: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove





Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4+ decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her goal is to help human beings to see beyond the false matrix, the persona limitations and innerstand that we are divine beings having a human experience.

She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand where she grows her own food and planted an orchard of fruit and other trees.





Info on private readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings





Blog with also written readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

Astrology Blog: https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/

Telegram: @KatharinaBless

Pearls of Wisdom (only my videos): https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

Silver Dove Network: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz

Twitter: @katharinabless

MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/katharina-bless-19177a17





Rumble Videos: https://rumble.com/user/SilverDove11

You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/@katharinabless5425