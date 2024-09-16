CTIA in Smart Cities & Advanced Wireless Technologies

A community of and for the future, Lake Nona is a real example of today’s smart city. As part of an upcoming Fox Business TV episode, “New Frontiers: Smart Cities and Advanced Wireless Technologies,” the CTIA smart cities program takes communities interested in advanced wireless technologies to Lake Nona to experience the technology behind this connected community.





Communities learn about the technologies attracting residents, businesses, and visitors to Lake Nona ― from autonomous shuttles to Verizon’s 5G Innovation Hub ― there are many intelligent solutions in action to make this community a living, working smart city. As part of this segment, wireless industry leaders including Verizon, Inseego, and Itron explain their roles in smart cities and how they are enabling our connected lives.





While not every community is fortunate enough to be a hub for innovative minds or have the funds required to create such an advanced community, this segment gives municipalities a front row seat to see how Lake Nona deployed intelligent solutions and how to apply similar solutions to address their own challenges. CTIA member companies believe communities of all sizes can become the cities of the future. Thanks to advanced wireless technologies, the technology of tomorrow’s smart city is here today. Intelligent solutions are being deployed throughout the global community and you can find many examples right here in the United States. Communities are embracing technology to help increase efficiencies, become more sustainable, and protect critical infrastructure―deploying the solutions we need to prosper in today’s connected world. Learn how and more in this episode of “New Frontiers: Smart Cities and Advanced Wireless Technologies”.





For more information about CTIA please visit https://www.ctia.org





New Frontiers is a captivating short form documentary TV series, produced by Planet TV Studios, that explores groundbreaking companies that have proven to be leading innovators within their respective fields of specialty.





Our channel grants you exclusive access to episodes airing on prominent networks like Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, with on-demand availability through platforms such as Roku, Amazon App, Rumble, Vimeo, YouTube, Tumblr, Facebook, DailyMotion, ReportWire.org, Newsbreak, and more. Join us as we explore the stories that are shaping the future and meet the visionaries driving these changes.