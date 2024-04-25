The Miraculous Life of the Prophet Mohammad





The first AI generated Islamic documentary.





Whether you are Muslim, Christian, Jew, Hindu, ect, I think it's important to learn about other faiths from both sides of the fence, so to speak. Because there is much confusion about each faith and people generally only seek out sources echoing their current beliefs and rarely challenge their own, already held, point of views. The most dangerous idea to a close-minded person is a new one.





The documentary "The Miraculous Life of Prophet Muhammad" tells the life of the Prophet Muhammad with a focus on the miracles he performed. There are various interpretations and definitions of these miracles. What all scholars and Islamic scholars agree on is that the Holy Quran is the greatest miracle given to Prophet Muhammad.





The project was a great challenge for me and is now finally completed after two years of planning and editing. Nevertheless, I feel a certain sadness because the project actually had much more potential, which I was unable to fully exploit due to financial restrictions. Nevertheless, the joy of being able to share the result with you now outshines my sadness! :)

