3/13/24 Beyond Genes: Dr. Wallach on Epigenetics & Nutrition Daily With Doc and Becca.
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
44 views • 03/14/2024

In this episode, Dr. Wallach will delve into the exciting world of epigenetics, exploring how our diet and lifestyle choices can influence gene activity without changing our DNA itself. He'll explain how these epigenetic changes can impact our health and well-being. Dr. Wallach will then connect this to the realm of nutrition, discussing how we can leverage specific dietary strategies to potentially optimize our epigenetic landscape and promote overall health. Dr. Wallach will tie everything together with our tried and true home wellness remedies; discussing things as Grandma used to do!

STREAM SCHEDULE:

Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST

To Join Us Visit:
DailyWithDocZoom.com

Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:
dailywithdoc.com

Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox:
dailywithdoc.com

Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:
dailywithdoc.com

** Now on Apple TV
apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926

** Now on Vimeo vimeo.com/user210503445/collections

** Now on Roku TV
channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca


Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at DIYwithDocWallach.com

Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us CoachwithBecca.com

nutritionweightlossketocoast2coasthealthcoachdrjoelwallach90forlifebeccadukesdailywithdoccriticalhealthnewscertifiedwholistichealthcoach
