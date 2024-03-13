3/13/24 Beyond Genes: Dr. Wallach on Epigenetics & Nutrition Daily With Doc and Becca.

In this episode, Dr. Wallach will delve into the exciting world of epigenetics, exploring how our diet and lifestyle choices can influence gene activity without changing our DNA itself. He'll explain how these epigenetic changes can impact our health and well-being. Dr. Wallach will then connect this to the realm of nutrition, discussing how we can leverage specific dietary strategies to potentially optimize our epigenetic landscape and promote overall health. Dr. Wallach will tie everything together with our tried and true home wellness remedies; discussing things as Grandma used to do!

