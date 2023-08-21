This Changes Everything

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Brand Names: Alias ‘Peters’ & ‘Ware’
* The argument so far has been that Joe had nothing to do with Hunter’s business — and Hunter was not a gubment employee.
* So why was Hunter being cc’d on e-mails involving gubment business?
* This cuts them off at the knees.
* The big guy isn’t protecting his son (i.e. revenue maker); he’s afraid of him.
* Joe is scared Hunter will flip and call him as a witness.
Blast From The Past
• Another interesting pseudonym: ‘Pedo Peter’
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v3a1bvw-trumps-surprising-announcement-ep.-2071-08212023.html