Early signs of liver damage - Dr. Eric Berg

In this video, I’ll show you how to spot the early signs of liver damage. Alcoholic fatty liver disease only makes up about 4% of cases. Most liver disease is considered non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Here are 7 surprising liver damage signs: 1. Bulging or tightness under the right rib cage This bulging can sometimes cause pain in the right shoulder due to pressure on the phrenic nerve. 2. Loss of energy This will differ from fatigue and affect your endurance, especially during exercise. You may feel tired after eating or need to go to bed early. You might also experience weakness or a loss of vitality and strength. 3. Itchiness Many people with liver damage experience itchiness on the bottoms of their feet, but it can occur anywhere on the body. This is caused by bile salts backing up into the tissues and is often more noticeable at night. 4. Red dots or spider veins High levels of estrogen can cause red dots and spider veins. Men with high levels of estrogen may develop increased breast tissue, while women may experience symptoms of estrogen dominance. 5. Thyroid problems Liver damage can inhibit proper thyroid function. Symptoms like fatigue, loss of hair, high cholesterol, and dry skin are symptoms of a lowered-functioning thyroid. 6. Low vitamin D Many people are deficient in vitamin D, and this problem worsens with liver damage. Inflammation, a weakened immune system, and muscle problems can also indicate low vitamin D. 7. Dark urine Liver damage will cause your urine to be darker and may also cause it to have a strong smell. The cause of a fatty liver, inflamed liver, and liver cirrhosis can be narrowed down to one root cause—the consumption of sugar, starches, and seed oils. Eliminating these ingredients from the diet may help reverse fatty liver and other chronic health conditions.



