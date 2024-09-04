BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Early signs of liver damage - Dr. Eric Berg
andreash
andreash
81 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
277 views • 8 months ago

https://drericberg.com/ 

In this video, I’ll show you how to spot the early signs of liver damage. Alcoholic fatty liver disease only makes up about 4% of cases. Most liver disease is considered non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Here are 7 surprising liver damage signs: 1. Bulging or tightness under the right rib cage This bulging can sometimes cause pain in the right shoulder due to pressure on the phrenic nerve. 2. Loss of energy This will differ from fatigue and affect your endurance, especially during exercise. You may feel tired after eating or need to go to bed early. You might also experience weakness or a loss of vitality and strength. 3. Itchiness Many people with liver damage experience itchiness on the bottoms of their feet, but it can occur anywhere on the body. This is caused by bile salts backing up into the tissues and is often more noticeable at night. 4. Red dots or spider veins High levels of estrogen can cause red dots and spider veins. Men with high levels of estrogen may develop increased breast tissue, while women may experience symptoms of estrogen dominance. 5. Thyroid problems Liver damage can inhibit proper thyroid function. Symptoms like fatigue, loss of hair, high cholesterol, and dry skin are symptoms of a lowered-functioning thyroid. 6. Low vitamin D Many people are deficient in vitamin D, and this problem worsens with liver damage. Inflammation, a weakened immune system, and muscle problems can also indicate low vitamin D. 7. Dark urine Liver damage will cause your urine to be darker and may also cause it to have a strong smell. The cause of a fatty liver, inflamed liver, and liver cirrhosis can be narrowed down to one root cause—the consumption of sugar, starches, and seed oils. Eliminating these ingredients from the diet may help reverse fatty liver and other chronic health conditions.

Keywords
healthfoodliverdr eric berg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy