COVID-19 was murder, an act of terrorism, says David Martin, PhD

"Coronavirus, Covid-19,
the
whole thing
was premeditated. It was murder. It was [an act] of
terrorism
by a state
against the world." "For 58 years,
the United
States,
the UK, in collaboration with researchers around the world,
planned to use coronavirus
to instill
the most tyrannical
reform of
society
that this generation
has ever seen." David Martin, PhD tells
Brian Rose of London Real on 23 June 2023. Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News