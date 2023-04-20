Nick Migliarese (19) collapses, suffers cardiac arrest during track practice. Doctors baffled

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
19-year-old Nick Migliarese has competed in the decathlon for most of his life. During track practice in November of 2022, he suddenly collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.
He told FOX 13, "I was legally dead for 3 or 4 minutes". He survived with the help of immediate CPR.
Initially, the diagnosis was a genetic mutation, but now doctors aren't sure why his heart failed.
I have a plausible explanation ✋
Nick now has a defibrillator implanted in his check to try to restart his heart in case it fails again.
SOURCE: https://www.fox13news.com/sports/nick-migliarese-heart-of-a-champion
Mirrored - frankploegman