Russian servicemen Inspect scene after a battle, where the DRG of Ukraine was Liquidated - in the Bryansk region

Footage from the scene of the battle in the Bryansk region where the DRG of Ukraine was liquidated.
In the video, which is also filmed from a quadrocopter, Russian servicemen inspect the bodies of four liquidated members of the sabotage group.
As you can see, the enemy was killed on one small penny near the forest.