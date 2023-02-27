Cricketer suffers Massive Cardiac Arrest and Dies... Vasant Rathod (34)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old cricketer died after suffering massive cardiac arrest on field near Ahmedabad. Vasant Rathod was a senior clerk with the state goods and services tax (SGST) department. Rathod felt severe chest pain while bowling and collapsed. He was rushed to the Sola Civil Hospital, where he breathed his last. This is the third such incident that took place in less than 10 days in Gujarat.
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/videos/viral-videos/shocking-cricketer-suffers-massive-cardiac-arrest-on-field-dies/videoshow/98245124.cms?from=mdr
