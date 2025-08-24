🔥Massive wildfires raging across the Alawite mountains in western Syria - Drones seen deliberately starting fires

🔥 Massive wildfires are raging across the Alawite mountains in western Syria, including in the towns of Salhaband Deir Shmayel, and appear to be spiraling out of control.

Eyewitnesses claim drones are deliberately igniting fires, with residents reportedly seeing UAVs setting new blazes in the hills.

As of 10:28 PM local time, fires are continuing to spread rapidly due to strong winds. The situation remains extremely dangerous, with dense smoke and flames approaching residential areas.