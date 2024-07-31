Al-Jazeera English correspondent in Gaza reports tearfully on the killing of her colleagues Ismail Al-Ghoul and Rami Al-Reefi following their assassination by Israeli occupation drones in Al-Shati refugee camp today.

Image thumbnail - Colleagues of Palestinian journalists Ismail Al-Ghoul and Rami Al-Reefi carry their bodies to their final resting place in Al-Shuja'iyya, following their assassination by Israeli drones in Al-Shati refugee camp.



