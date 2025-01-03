BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to Upcycle Leftover Bottles for Wood Craft Projects - DIY Ideas
Luptopia
Luptopia
101 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 6 months ago

Discover how to transform everyday waste bottles into beautiful home decor! In this video, we'll guide you through the process of creating a stunning Plant Stand using leftover bottles and wood. I also up the look by wood carving fiddle heads into the stand.


Amazon Affiliate Links mentioned in the video below -


Goo Gone Spray - https://amzn.to/4a9olME

Heat gun - https://amzn.to/4fYuI6R

Corks - https://amzn.to/40hHTec

Wen Scroll Saw - https://amzn.to/3W6mEd4

Wood Dye - https://amzn.to/41ZGfiS

Mrs Meyers Dish Soap - https://amzn.to/423Tcbv

Fairy Lights - https://amzn.to/3DEV4x8

Drill Bit, Spade, 1-1/2 Inch -https://amzn.to/40jVaCY


Burrs -

Tile cutter rotary file - https://amzn.to/4fDnWTz

Kutzall Extreme Ball Nose Burr - https://amzn.to/41ZGfiS

Kutzall Extreme Flame Rotary Burr, 1⁄8 - https://amzn.to/4gDWVka

Silicone Spoon Skimmer ( ha ha) - https://amzn.to/403DeeA


All the Amazon Affiliate Products I have Reviewed - https://www.amazon.com/shop/luptopiawithdr.tarrinplupo

Keywords
woodcraftwoodworkingcraftingwoodcarvingupcycling
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy