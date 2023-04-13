BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Lost Tribe of Gad Found
Gibraltar The Rock
Gibraltar The Rock
34 views • 04/13/2023

Around 733 B.C., ten of the twelve tribes of Israel were conquered and exiled by the Assyrian Empire. Where did the Gadarenes of Gadara go when they were exiled? Can we trace them through to the 21st Century in Europe? The ancient tribe of Gad was exiled from Israel in ancient times and prophesied to return. They have been considered lost forever. New evidence suggests that the tribe is actually alive and well. (Simcha Jacobovici, 2015)

Please also read this article on Gibraltar Messenger – The lost voyage of Jesus and the lost tribe of Gad found:

Gibraltar-Messenger.net/jahtruth/lost-voyage-jesus-gad-tribe-found

israelspaintribegadcadizgaditesgadiriberian-peninsulaisrael-migrationsmediterreanean-sea
