When asked if there’s a possibility that other forces like North Korea or China would join Iran in retaliation, Pete Hegseth, of course, blamed… - clip 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
155 views • 2 months ago

When asked if there’s a possibility that other forces like North Korea or China would join Iran in retaliation, Pete Hegseth, of course, blamed…

Drumroll please...

The Biden administration.

So the Trump administration attacked Iran, but if Iran joins forces and hits back — it’s Biden’s fault. Makes perfect sense.

Adding: 

Iranian MP says majority of the parliament members are of opinion that the Strait of Hormuz should be closed.

Commander Khotari (or Kosari), member of the Parliament’s National Security Commission said the final decision on this matter lies with the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) however.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
