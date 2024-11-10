BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Beyond Winning: Bridging the Gap in a Divided Society - Dr. Jeff Myers
270 views • 6 months ago
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live


Watch Past Interview: https://rumble.com/v4epj5u-can-you-defend-your-faith-christianity.-pro-life.-conservative-beliefs.-dr..html


Dr. Jeff Myers
WEBSITE: www.summit.org
BOOK: https://www.summit.org/books-media/truth-changes-everything-book/


Dr. Jeff Myers is the president of Summit Ministries and a respected authority on youth leadership development. Dr. James Dobson called him “a very gifted and inspirational leader,” while Josh McDowell praised him for being “100% sold out to preparing the next generation to reflect the character of Christ in the culture.”


Known for his engaging speaking style, Dr. Myers brings humor and insight from a Christian worldview. He is the author of 14 books, including the Understanding the Faith, Understanding the Times, and Understanding the Culture textbooks, studied by tens of thousands of students. Dr. Myers earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Denver. He contributes to the education of college students through the Signature Leadership Course series offered with Unbound. Unbound is a project-based education company focused on equipping high school and college students to become leaders for Christ in real-world settings. Dr. Myers frequently speaks and appears in media to inspire young leaders. He lives in Colorado with his wife, Stephanie, and their family.


