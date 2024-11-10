Beyond Winning: Bridging the Gap in a Divided Society - Dr. Jeff Myers

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveWatch Past Interview: https://rumble.com/v4epj5u-can-you-defend-your-faith-christianity.-pro-life.-conservative-beliefs.-dr..htmlDr. Jeff MyersWEBSITE: www.summit.orgBOOK: https://www.summit.org/books-media/truth-changes-everything-book/Dr. Jeff Myers is the president of Summit Ministries and a respected authority on youth leadership development. Dr. James Dobson called him “a very gifted and inspirational leader,” while Josh McDowell praised him for being “100% sold out to preparing the next generation to reflect the character of Christ in the culture.”Known for his engaging speaking style, Dr. Myers brings humor and insight from a Christian worldview. He is the author of 14 books, including the Understanding the Faith, Understanding the Times, and Understanding the Culture textbooks, studied by tens of thousands of students. Dr. Myers earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Denver. He contributes to the education of college students through the Signature Leadership Course series offered with Unbound. Unbound is a project-based education company focused on equipping high school and college students to become leaders for Christ in real-world settings. Dr. Myers frequently speaks and appears in media to inspire young leaders. He lives in Colorado with his wife, Stephanie, and their family.SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyoverWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-http://DoctorSoGood.com► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: