James O'Keefe Confronts Fetterman's Chatty Aide | OMG O'Keefe Media Group

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
James O'Keefe | OMG O'Keefe Media Group:
Watch me confront the Special Assistant to Fetterman on his statements captured on hidden cam about banning constitutional amendments and using journalists as “puppets.”
SEE FULL INTERACTION later today when you subscribe on Twitter. Twitter Subs now live! #RealJohnFetterman
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1661407874608779264?s=20