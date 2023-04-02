Is Trump Going to Prison?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vantage with Palki Sharma clearly examines the truth behind Donald Trump's Indictment in the Hush Money Non-disclosure agreement legally signed by Stormy Daniels. Yet it may be that Trump's Accounting of this Legal Settlement as a Legal Fee that ultimately could be the distraction that the Deep State has been so desperately looking for in their quest to Derail Trump 2024 Campaign Momentum.