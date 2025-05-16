BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What is the Secret Purpose of the Legal System?
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
24 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • 4 months ago

In this monocast, Scott zooms out to the big picture spiritual agenda and then drills down to the nitty gritty of how the legal system is designed to facilitate the hastening death scheme we've tacitly embraced.

----------------------------

Links for this episode:

Bleed Out - https://play.max.com/video/watch/6f72cd56-4e1f-4315-bce0-eaea67990c59/b406367a-a59e-4d40-a433-f180e610fc4d

Schara Family Trial Against Ascension Health Set to Begin https://itnshow.com/2025/04/24/schara-family-trial-against-ascension-health-set-to-begin/

A Civil Action - Opening Scene https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wt69UvLgfGY

Deposition Testimony - This Catholic hospital is evil https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Sqx8yqcWUAE

No Mercy documentary https://vimeo.com/1022984107/a80abb04d7

A Civil Action https://www.youtube.com/shorts/LUr7wzvvNAk

The Verdict (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjYP7J3oP9Q

Powerpoint https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ap7o7oypxg4yo78l5gz31/Secret-Purpose-of-the-Legal-System.pptx?rlkey=f6bcfjsvmeuexn99tv6a3s1zr&st=7vgd6hw9&dl=0

--------------------

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

Keywords
gracescottschara
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy