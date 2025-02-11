Confidential Layer and Privacy Features of Zano

President Trump's pro-crypto stance is a step forward, even if it's mainstream over privacy. Mainstream attention can trickle down to privacy crypto, a vital need for secure, private transactions.





Why share your crypto transactions with the world when you wouldn’t post your bank statement online? Privacy = safety, not secrecy.





#PrivacyCrypto #FinancialFreedom #CryptoAdvocate #DigitalRights





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport