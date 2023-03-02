© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREITBART | Former DEA Agent Calls Out Gov. Handling of Cartels, China: "This Is Not Grandpa's Opioid Crisis""The problem is, the government is still using old talking points," said Derek Maltz, who once served as Special Agent in Charge at the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Special Operations Division, at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. "They're narco terrorists like we've never seen. They run the country in Mexico... the cartels and China are the focus of our problem."
https://rumble.com/v2bel4w-former-dea-agent-calls-out-gov.-handling-of-cartels-china-this-is-not-grand.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4