The WEF Clown Show in Davos with Monica Rodriguez - OAN

Tonight IN FOCUS.....We take a look at the literal blueprint for controlling every aspect of your life. Also Dr. Robert Epstein joins to discuss Google's latest policy update and their interesting definition of a "sensitive event."





Plus Eric Scheiner joins to discuss the mainstream media coverage- or perhaps lack there of- of Trump's big win in Iowa. And it's been three years of "Building Back Better" and the current regime keeps claiming 'things have improved' -- but for who exactly?









Catch the Full Episode on One America News Network or by downloading the OAN Live App! For more information about One America News Network, please visit www.OANN.com