https://gettr.com/post/p2ao9ln1ae1
3/5/2023 Miles Guo: The default of Blackstone, one of the largest money laundering agents for the CCP, on an over $500 million bond payment means that it is finished! Both USDT and USDC will be in deep trouble! Much of the money moved out of Communist China has been converted into USDT or invested indirectly in BlackRock!
#Blackstone #CCP #USDT
3/5/2023 文贵直播：中共黑石违约5亿美金意味着中共最大的白手套之一完了！USDT和USDC都将出问题！很多从中共国出来的资金都放在了USDT或间接投了黑石！
#黑石 #中共 #泰达币