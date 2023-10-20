BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Real News Network: ‘Our hearts are with the people in Gaza’: Demonstrators in London call to end Israeli Occupation (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 10/20/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Real News Network at:-

https://youtu.be/VFU2byg30EY?si=P_SyTKX7bmR5IOcc

20 Oct 2023 The Real News Network PodcastsAs the war between Israel and occupied Palestine escalates to terrifying heights, thousands of demonstrators swarmed central London earlier this week to show solidarity with Palestinians, to call for an end to the Israeli Occupation, and to demand that the Israeli military cease its relentless bombing of civilians in Gaza. “We only know what we see on television,” Sarah Callaway told TRNN during the demonstration, “but it looks like the second World War, it looks catastrophic, and it really looks like the Israeli government is trying to do a genocide on Palestinian people.” Nadia Péridot reports on the ground from London.


Produced, edited, and filmed by Ross Domoney

Research, writing, and presenting by Nadia Péridot


The Real News is an independent, viewer-supported, radical media network. Help us expand our in-depth analysis and coverage from Baltimore to Bangladesh by subscribing and becoming a member today!


Donate: https://therealnews.com/donate-yt

Sign up for our newsletter: https://therealnews.com/nl-yt


Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/therealnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealnews


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy