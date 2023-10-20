The Real News Network: ‘Our hearts are with the people in Gaza’: Demonstrators in London call to end Israeli Occupation (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Real News Network at:-

https://youtu.be/VFU2byg30EY?si=P_SyTKX7bmR5IOcc

20 Oct 2023 The Real News Network PodcastsAs the war between Israel and occupied Palestine escalates to terrifying heights, thousands of demonstrators swarmed central London earlier this week to show solidarity with Palestinians, to call for an end to the Israeli Occupation, and to demand that the Israeli military cease its relentless bombing of civilians in Gaza. “We only know what we see on television,” Sarah Callaway told TRNN during the demonstration, “but it looks like the second World War, it looks catastrophic, and it really looks like the Israeli government is trying to do a genocide on Palestinian people.” Nadia Péridot reports on the ground from London.





Produced, edited, and filmed by Ross Domoney

Research, writing, and presenting by Nadia Péridot





