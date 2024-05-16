Shoigu's comment in China as new 'Secretary of Russia's Security Council'

Shoigu's comment in China:

He stated that the special operation remains his main task as 'Secretary of the Security Council'. (his new Title)

The offensive is underway in all directions of the special operation, and quite well;

Certain reserves of personnel and equipment have been created to move forward in the special operation zone.

Adding: About Andrei Belousov who took Shoigu's old job. Cynthia

Scott Ritter: Andrei Belousov’s appointment signals ‘revolution’ in Russian military affairs (Part 1)

“What wins the war is the arsenal of democracy,” said Ritter, pointing to the Allied Forces’ victory in World War II. “The ability of the United States to kick in its industrial capacity to just produce tanks, produce aircraft, shipping an endless stream of military goods that gets fed into the meatgrinder of conflict and you basically out-produce your enemy. That helped us not just build up our military, but prop up the British.”

Former UN weapons inspector and US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program to discuss what he described as Russia’s “new revolution in military affairs.”

“This is the key to warfare, the ability to sustain the high intensity of modern warfare,” the analyst insisted. “Russia has stepped its defense industry into gear… Russians have come out and said they are in a de facto war, not just with Ukraine but with the collective West, which means they are in a conflict against the collective defense industrial capacity of Europe and the United States.”

Russia has invested significantly in arms and ammunition production over the last several years as Ukraine’s allies struggle to provide the country with sufficient weaponry. Observers have acknowledged the weakened state of Europe’s arms production capabilities as the continent fell into dependence on the US military presence after World War II.

But concerns have been raised over US military capabilities as well, as a policy of military Keynesianism has geared arms production in the direction of private profit and economic stimulus. Additionally, the War on Terror has caused US armed forces to adapt to fighting irregular guerrilla armies in the Middle East rather than large state-sponsored militaries. The result is that two decades of technological development have left the country ill-equipped to combat a sophisticated foe such as Moscow.





