Al-Qassam Bombs Several Tanks and Pick Up a Bonus

66 views • 12 months ago

WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.

Al-Qassam Brigades mujahideen targeting enemy soldiers and vehicles on the fighting fronts east of the city of Rafah. 2024/05/14

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.