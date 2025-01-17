Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 17, 2025 – Americans join forces to help RESCUE the J6 VICTIMS of Biden regime’s tyranny

- Brighton's Expanded Coverage and Gary Haven's Interview (0:00)

- Gary Haven's Rescue Operations and J6 Prisoners (1:50)

- Support for J6 Prisoners and Critique of Federal Government (5:18)

- Health Ranger Store and Future Announcements (7:07)

- AI-Powered Wellness Coaches and Enoch Model (11:29)

- Challenges and Opportunities with AI in Healthcare (36:46)

- Legal Considerations and Decentralized AI Use (37:06)

- Support for RFK Jr. and Critique of Medical Establishment (37:27)

- Deep State Opposition to Trump's Nominees (41:47)

- Potential for a New American Republic (49:13)

- Gary Haven's American Patriot Relief Project (1:05:22)

- Call for Pardoning and Compensating J6 Prisoners (1:21:30)

- Holding Trump Accountable and JD Vance's Comments (1:22:57)

- Trump's Promise and the Need for Pardons (1:26:03)

- Concerns About AI and Global Governance (1:32:12)

- Operation Airlift and Support for January 6th Prisoners (1:41:11)

- Trump's Potential Geopolitical Moves (1:46:33)

- Ron Paul's Influence and AI Model (1:50:05)

- Support for Alternative Media and Healing the Nation (1:52:37)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:55:39)





