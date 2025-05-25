Hear the Silence - The Andrew Wakefield Story - Drama 2003

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A made for television movie that only aired once and was pulled immediately due to its sympathetic treatment of Dr Wakefield as an honest Gastroenterologist who sincerely wanted to help Mothers who brought their sick children who had severe gut isses following MMR vaccination. Along with a dozen of his MD peers at the Royal Free Hospital in London, they began a study to find the root cause of the gut and concomitant brain issues.