X Marks the Spot Dream 2-24-24@6-47am (Shared 2-25-24)
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
106 views • 02/25/2024

A dream from God's Heaven in which I see an angel of God placing black X marks upon the world marking places for destruction.

Amos 5:16-18

16 Therefore the Lord, the God of hosts, the Lord, saith thus; Wailing shall be in all streets; and they shall say in all the highways, Alas! alas! and they shall call the husbandman to mourning, and such as are skilful of lamentation to wailing.

17 And in all vineyards shall be wailing: for I will pass through thee, saith the Lord.

18 Woe unto you that desire the day of the Lord! to what end is it for you? the day of the Lord is darkness, and not light.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Mailing address:

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320

Prayer Email:

[email protected]

Questions:

[email protected]

Donate Links:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist

YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

day of the lordof vengeanceof wrath
