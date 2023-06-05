COURTCASEEVIDENCE 2021 JUNE 3RD ILLEGAL NAZI NANO HEAD AND EYE IMPLANTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I mirrored this video from my YouTube channel.
Since January 2022 I don't have access anymore to this channel due to the fact that the police has confiscated my phone and I had two factor authentification activated.
The glowing bacteria you see in the thumbnail are a side effect of hexavac. The scandal vaccine that damaged millions of children. It was taken from the market overnight.
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/hexavac