COURTCASEEVIDENCE 2021 JUNE 3RD ILLEGAL NAZI NANO HEAD AND EYE IMPLANTS

I mirrored this video from my YouTube channel.

Since January 2022 I don't have access anymore to this channel due to the fact that the police has confiscated my phone and I had two factor authentification activated.

The glowing bacteria you see in the thumbnail are a side effect of hexavac. The scandal vaccine that damaged millions of children. It was taken from the market overnight.

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/hexavac

https://youtu.be/8jx2nvjyPW8