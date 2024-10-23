BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
President Lukashenko's Statement on Ukraine & US
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

Key Points from Alexander Lukashenko’s Statement: (president of Belerus)


- The West will not rebuild Ukraine after the war.


- The West wants Zelensky to negotiate with Russia; negotiations are possible, but Zelensky is “stubborn.”


- “He advises me, I advise him, Putin and I are like family.”


- Putin and I have developed a common position: negotiations.


- On the U.S. presidential elections: “They’re all idiots. If this happened here or in Russia, none of them would be elected.”


- Minsk is aware of the situation at the front: there are no North Koreans there.

 On quad bikes in Belarus: “No, we don’t have that problem… These quad bikes, we don’t have them yet. Honestly, we don’t.”

