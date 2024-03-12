HOME school For Puppies l EP01. Surprise Munchkins - After Adoption

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
March 10, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
You wanted to know what happens AFTER the adoption! This is a small documentary on how the rescue team endeavored to help them for better adoption. Please enjoy!
More videos about ‘HOME school for puppies’: • HOME School for Puppies
#Kritterklub #rescuedog #dogadoption #puppies
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XI6L9NPn91U