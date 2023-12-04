Boy's Grim Vision of a Dialogue Between Jesus and God The Father: "Give Them More Time!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother and Refuge of the End Times
Dec 2, 2023
Video of a seven year old boy named David who had allegedly seen Jesus and overheard a dialogue between Jesus and God the Father. Full video translated from Spanish. This vision occurred in November 2021.
The video was originally played during an interview with Lorena Hernandez regarding a child seer: • Live w/ Lorena Hernandez: The Incredi... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pqvbA-QmeNQ&t=0s
