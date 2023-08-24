© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Early in the morning of August 24th, the Ukrainian forces once again attempted to "establish a foothold" on the left bank of the Dnepr River, trying to please their Ukrainian leader for the Independence Day of their country.
However, once again, something went wrong.
Between the settlements of Golaya Pristan and Kardashinka, units of the "Dnepr" group destroyed the "festive" fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.