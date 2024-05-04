Police Badly Injure a WSU Professor Steve Tamari

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SEE HERE - https://culturewarencyclopedia.substack.com/p/l-i-n-k-s
SOURCE: Prem Thakker @prem_thakker
"Shocking footage shows several officers at Washington University St. Louis beating a professor, slamming him, and dragging his limp body.
SIUE history professor Steve Tamari is reportedly hospitalized with broken ribs and a broken hand.
One doctor told him he's lucky to be alive."
12:53 PM · Apr 30, 2024