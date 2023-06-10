BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exploring Superhero Syndrome with Dr Jennifer Daniels on BioCharisma Podcast (ARCHIVED 04.08.2016)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
178 views • 06/10/2023

Exploring Super Hero Syndrome with Dr. Jennifer Daniels 

Once again I'm amazed with Dr. Daniels' simplicity in describing the current medical crisis that most Americans find themselves in. We cover everything from medical school hazing practices to the theory of why families, in the modern era, are dissolving. Find out what Licensure means and what it means for your health. When you have a chance check out Dr. Daniels website, VitalityCapsules.com. Her weekly radio show gives a thorough statistical analysis of current medical practices. 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

 

 

https://topherhq.com 

 

Repost permission received by Dr Jennifer Daniels and BioCharisma. 

vaccinationsharvardabortionbig brotherstem cellscannibalismegomeritocracymedical schoolsleep deprivationnarcissisticdr jennifer danielsturpentinemedical licenseamniocentesisfinancial aidhazingparasite cleansekambobiocharismachris gardnerdrop outsuperhero syndromelicensuremedical licensure
