Exploring Superhero Syndrome with Dr Jennifer Daniels on BioCharisma Podcast (ARCHIVED 04.08.2016)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exploring Super Hero Syndrome with Dr. Jennifer Daniels
Once again I'm amazed with Dr. Daniels' simplicity in describing the current medical crisis that most Americans find themselves in. We cover everything from medical school hazing practices to the theory of why families, in the modern era, are dissolving. Find out what Licensure means and what it means for your health. When you have a chance check out Dr. Daniels website, VitalityCapsules.com. Her weekly radio show gives a thorough statistical analysis of current medical practices.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
Repost permission received by Dr Jennifer Daniels and BioCharisma.