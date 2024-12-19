BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Yemen: Last night, the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on various targets in Yemen in retaliation for the recent launches of rockets and drones towards Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
6 months ago

Last night, the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on various targets in Yemen in retaliation for the recent launches of rockets and drones towards Israel. 

According to preliminary reports, at least nine people were killed as a result of the IAF strikes: seven during the strikes on the port of Al-Salif, and two during an attack on an oil facility in the Ras Issa area. In addition, two power plants in Sana'a were also attacked.

📌 Interestingly, the Israeli aircraft "missed" a ballistic missile launched from Yemen that same night. The explosion occurred in the city of Ramat Gan, where one of the schools was destroyed. According to some reports, this was the result of the impact of a Yemeni munition, while others claim it was due to the impact of an Israeli interceptor missile. 

More info:  

The Israeli Air Force struck several thermal power plants in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the Ras al-Issa oil refinery in Hodeida.

Shortly before the airstrikes, a ballistic missile launched from Yemen was shot down in Tel Aviv. The debris damaged a school building. A representative of the Yemeni Houthis announced that two hypersonic ballistic missiles had struck Tel Aviv.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
