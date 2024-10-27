Douglas Macgregor_ Nuclear Crisis Looms as Ukraine Threatens NATO with War!.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As tensions reach a boiling point, Colonel Douglas Macgregor provides a chilling analysis of President Zelensky’s high-stakes moves in Brussels. With NATO membership slipping away, Zelensky has raised the stakes, hinting at nuclear weapons as an alternative. This shocking gambit, combined with demands for NATO troops, brings Europe closer to the edge of an unprecedented conflict. Could Ukraine’s nuclear ambitions trigger a global crisis? Find out how Zelensky’s ultimatum is forcing NATO to confront impossible choices—and why Russia may respond with force.